Cascade officials are considering an ordinance establishing maintenance levels for structures in the city.
City Council members recently looked at an ordinance that defines what constitutes a nuisance in areas that include general maintenance, rodents and vermin, foundation walls, roofs and drainage.
Mayor Greg Staner said most of the surrounding cities have something similar in place and the proposed ordinance presented to council members was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“It came from our city attorneys, and there are other cities that they represent that are currently using this ordinance,” said Cascade City Administrator Deanna McCusker.
Staner made it clear that the ordinance was needed to be able to address blighted properties — and not property owners who have small areas needing maintenance.
“Right now, we have nothing to show for any type of enforcement on these properties,” he said. “I really believe this is something we need to start putting in place.”
Council Members Bill Hosch and Steve Knepper both indicated that they thought the ordinance had too much gray area concerning who has the authority to enforce the need for repairs.
McCusker said she could contact officials from some of the other cities to assess their enforcement policies. Council members agreed to table the ordinance until more information is gathered.