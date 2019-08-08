A Dubuque woman was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday night after police said she punched another woman while wearing brass knuckles.
Amy C. Jurisic, 36, of 2141 Carter Road, was arrested at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the alley east of the 1600 block of Central Avenue on a charge of going armed with intent.
Court documents state that Jurisic and Maizie H. Sebasta, 23, of 1571 Bluff St., No. 4, met in the alley to fight in an escalation of arguments they were having on social media.
A police officer driving by saw a group gathered in the alley and then that two women were fighting. When the fight was broke up, several people said Jurisic had been wearing brass knuckles and had thrown them over a fence into a nearby yard before police arrived.
Police found that Sebasta had “a mark on her forehead consistent with being struck with a blunt object other than hands or fists,” as well as scratches across her face and chest, according to documents. Police located a set of brass knuckles in a nearby yard where witnesses said Jurisic had thrown it.
"Because Jurisic knowingly entered into a fight armed with a weapon, to wit brass knuckles, capable of causing death or injury upon a human being, and that she used them in a manner to inflict serious injury, hitting Sebasta in the head, and being capable of inflicting death upon Sebasta, she was placed under arrest going armed with intent," the documents state.
Sebasta was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.