An East Dubuque, Ill., woman was arrested Sunday in the Des Moines area on four charges, including two for allegedly participating in human trafficking.
Brittany R. Walters, 25, is charged in Iowa District Court of Polk County with four felonies: two counts of human trafficking and two counts of pimping. She made an initial court appearance today, during which her bond was set at $20,000. Her next hearing is set for Aug. 8.
Court documents made available today state that Walters "did knowingly and unlawfully engage in human trafficking by setting up and driving (four) females to the Des Moines area for the purpose of prostitution."
The crimes occurred from 2 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday at a hotel in Ankeny, Iowa. Documents state that Walters "set up dates, times and locations for the meets" between the women and men. She had "a large amount of cash" on her when she was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
The Telegraph Herald does not release the names of victims of alleged sexual crimes. Their ages and hometowns have not been disclosed.
While court documents state that Walters drove and set up encounters for four women, the charges only relate to two women. Documents do not include any details about the other two women, nor explain how Walters is otherwise connected to them.