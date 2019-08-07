The Dubuque police and Dubuque County sheriff’s departments report:
- Craig A. Mensink, 54, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Enforcement Law Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging fifth-degree theft.
- Melissa R. Warax, 33, of Wauzeka, Wis., was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 15000 block of Depot Ridge on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Warax assaulted Hiram W. Brooks, 66, no address listed.
- Richard L. Ahlers, 48, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of drug possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia providing false information and driving while revoked.
- Daniel J. Bartels, 45, of 19156 Riverside Road, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Jackson Street on charges of forgery and contempt of court.
- Tiffinie A. Randall, 26, of Madison, Wis., was arrested at about 2:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia.
- Gary M. Conley, 63 of 1718 White St., was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street on charges of first- and second-degree harassment, operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
- Ronnie A. Griffin, 36, of 2137 White St., was arrested at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Griffin assaulted Daelin S. Carter, 18, of 1637 Iowa St., Apt. B.
- Matthew W. Meyer, 38, of 690 Clarke Drive, reported the theft of a TV and other items worth $1,455 between 11 a.m. and 5:27 p.m. Monday from his residence.
- William E. Apel, 58, of 11665 N. Cascade Road, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools and other items worth $2,509 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday from his residence.
- Godbersen-Smith Construction Co., of Ida Grove, Iowa, reported the theft of a generator and gasoline worth $852 from a construction site at U.S. 61/151 between 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:52 a.m. Sunday.
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library reported the theft of a book valued at $820 between 4:55 p.m. March 6 and 1:15 p.m. July 31.
St. John Episcopal Church, 1410 Main St., on July 31 reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a door between 9:30 a.m. July 21 and 10 a.m. July 28.