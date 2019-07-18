ELIZABETH, Ill. — A motorcyclist severely injured in a crash earlier this month in Jo Daviess County has died from his injuries.
Gary M. Dangelser, 68, of Bellevue, Iowa, died at 1:15 p.m. Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to a press release issued today by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
It does not provide any updated information on Dangelser's passenger, Constance Pixley-Dangelser, who also was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment after the wreck.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. July 7 on U.S. 20 near South Derinda Road in rural Elizabeth. The sheriff's department reported that an eastbound vehicle driven by Allison M. Hoeger, 18, of Port Barrington, struck the Dangelsers' motorcycle when Gary Dangelser pulled the bike onto the highway from South Derinda.