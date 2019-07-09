The University of Illinois Extension covering Jo Daviess County will host a workshop on pickling later this month.
The course, called “Pickling 101,” is set for 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the CTE Academy, 950 U.S. 20 in Elizabeth. Registration cost $25.
The hands-on workshop will begin in the classroom before heading to the kitchen, where participants will make their own jars of bread-and-butter pickles. Attendees will learn more about the types of pickles and safe ways to preserve produce.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NF7D11.