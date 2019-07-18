The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jayden V. Hansen, 21, of 2702 Bankston Drive, was arrested at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Grandview Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Hansen assaulted Tanner S. Ruble, 21, of 1607 S. Grandview Ave., early Wednesday at his residence.
- Jehremy A. Eilts, 43, of 642 N. Burden St., was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Burden Street on charges of first-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
- Darrell C. Tapley, 39, of 2073 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of failure to comply with sexual offender registry requirements.
- Aaron C. Erschen, 22, of 247 E. 16th St., was arrested at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East 16th Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Erschen assaulted his 17-year-old girlfriend on June 12 at their residence.
- Kendra M. Williams, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Tips & Toes Nail Spa, 3500 Dodge St., Suite 100, on charges of assault and two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that she assaulted spa employee Truc Thanh Nguyen, 23.
- Coltin J. Katzenburger, 26, of 2244 Francis St., was arrested at about 7 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Asbury Road and Green Street on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- Allen J. Penewell, 25, of 1337 Main St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-degree theft and failure to appear in court.
- Donald V. Brimeyer, 84, of 2510 Merfeld Lane, reported the theft of tools and a toolbox worth a total of $1,000 from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence between 2 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Louis L. Sanbouef, 58, of Independence, Iowa, reported $3,100 worth of criminal damage to an electric bicycle near the intersection of West Fourth and Main streets between 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Gabrielle P. Riley, 20, of 253 Kauffman Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle at her residence between 9:45 and 10 p.m. Monday.
- Annette J. Baltierra, 32, of 811 Hawkeye Drive, No. 302, reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle between 9 a.m. Saturday and noon Monday while it was parked at 1243 Vernon St.
- Tami M. Paisley, 41, of 2300 Jackson St., reported $750 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle at her residence between 9:30 and 9:50 p.m. Friday.