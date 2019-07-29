PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville is accepting applications from residents interested in being appointed to a recently vacated Common Council position.
Cena Sharp resigned from her at-large seat July 11 to attend to family matters.
The city seeks residents 18 years or older who are interested in serving the remainder of her term, which runs through April 2021.
To apply, interested individuals should submit a one-page letter of interest to cityclerk@platteville.org by Aug. 23. It must:
- Describe the resident's qualifications for serving on the council
- Describe what he or she likes about Platteville
- Describe the area or improvements he or she would focus on if appointed
- Describe what characteristics he or she believes are important to be an effective member of the council
Applicants will appear before the council for an interview on Sept. 3. Council members are expected to make an appointment on Sept. 10.