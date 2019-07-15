DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Dubuque-based insurance broker soon will expand its presence by opening an office in Dyersville.
Cottingham & Butler announced today that it will start operations in Dyersville this fall and add more than 25 jobs in that city.
The company will lease about 4,400 square feet of space in a professional arts center being built along Field of Dreams Way. The facility, which is under construction, also will house a family health clinic for Regional Medical Center.
Cottingham & Butler now has 950 employees across 19 locations. The company seeks to hire account managers and client service representatives to staff the new Dyersville location, according to the release.
