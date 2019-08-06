A parents’ event will be held this week in Elizabeth to share ideas on how to prevent underage drinking.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Elizabeth Village Hall board room, 310 West St.
Parents from throughout Jo Daviess County are invited to discuss how to prevent students from engaging in underage drinking.
The free event will be hosted by the FHN Family Counseling Center, of Freeport, Ill. Registration can be completed online at www.fhn.org/jdcparent.
Topics to be discussed also will include peer pressure, building healthy relationships and obtaining future success.