MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Great Jones County Fair has landed another major country music act.
Officials on Saturday night announced that Zac Brown Band will take the stage in Monticello on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The announcement came before the concert of another country superstar, Chris Stapleton.
Zac Brown Band has produced a steady stream of hits since making its mark with its first hit single, “Chicken Fried,” in 2008. The band’s other hits include “Colder Weather,” “Toes,” “Knee Deep” and “Keep Me in Mind.”
No details were immediately announced on when tickets will go on sale for the show.
Zac Brown Band is the second headliner announced for next year’s fair. On Thursday night, officials announced that country duo Dan & Shay will take the stage on Thursday, July 23, 2020.