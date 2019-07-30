Lancaster’s Grantland Theater will receive some needed interior repairs yet this year.
The theater is part of the City Hall building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We have to do this work,” said Lancaster Alderman Bob Schmidt. “Jo Pebworth didn’t pursue all the improvements to the theater so we could later ignore it.”
Pebworth, who died in 2000, was recognized when she was the mayor with a Lancaster Plus award for her historic preservation work, which included restoring the theater.
The city’s committee recently set a priority list of improvements that will be done by the end of this year. They include renovations to the bathrooms in the dressing rooms, improving the lighting in the dressing area, repairing the motor to the stage curtain and refurbishing the door to the balcony.
The work will be paid through the theater maintenance fund.
Schmidt said the top priority next year will be to make much-needed improvements to the concession area of the theater.