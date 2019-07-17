The Dubuque community lost one of its greatest supporters last week.
Tom Reilly will be remembered in part for his deep commitment to his hometown. The 81-year-old died Friday surrounded by his family.
He was involved in more than a dozen organizations in his adult life, including Dubuque Jaycees, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and The Rotary Club of Dubuque, holding numerous leadership positions.
“I think he really loved Dubuque,” said his daughter Maureen Fleming, of Fox Lake, Ill.
One of her father's favorite organizations was Colts Youth Organization in Dubuque. Tom was a board member from 2008 to 2017 and was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame in 2017.
“He just felt it was a good organization for kids,” said Judy, his wife of 57 years. “I think he saw the value of music in a person’s life.”
Executive Director Jeff MacFarlane said the Colts struggled to land a loan to purchase their first property until Tom granted them a mortgage as a loan officer in 2000 in his first interaction with the group.
“Tom said, ‘I’m gonna take a chance on you,’” MacFarlane said, recalling what predecessors had told him.
MacFarlane said Tom became like a mentor to Colts officials, providing financial guidance and strategy from his board position.
Tom’s family said he helped many businesses and organizations throughout his long career in the mortgage industry. Fleming said he believed in the people.
Her sister, Colleen Connor, of Lenexa, Kan., said he believed in the town.
“Every business that he helped, we also then became customers of,” said their brother Mike Reilly, of San Jose, Calif.
He worked for more than 50 years in the industry, including 25 years at American Trust & Savings Bank. He retired as a senior officer at East Dubuque (Ill.) Savings Bank .
Sue Riedel, the theater manager and artistic director at Bell Tower Productions, worked with Tom through his decades-long second "career" in community theater. She said he shined as an Irish priest, blending loves of humor and his heritage, and in many other roles.
“Tom was probably my favorite Irishman,” Riedel said. “He was so funny, and so the audiences really loved him.”
Tom was serious about faith as well. He sang in the Church of the Nativity choir for more than 30 years. The Rev. Dave McGhee, a retired deacon, fondly remembers singing with him.
“We got scolded a lot of times because we were just kids at heart,” McGhee said. “Sometimes old fellas like to forget together that they’re old.”
He said Tom was a quiet, prayerful man. Tom's daughter Connor agreed, saying he meant every prayer.
Even with so many other commitments, his family remained most important to Tom throughout his life, his family said Wednesday.
Connor remembers that though he was a serious businessman, Tom was a goofy dad, reading to his five kids in funny voices and crawling on the floor to play. He was the same with his nine grandchildren.
“He was a good provider,” Judy said. “He really had the interest of his family at heart anything he did.”