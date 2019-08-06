DYERSVILLE, Iowa — U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel found herself climbing into the cab of a tractor in rural Dyersville on Monday morning.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, escorted Rosenworcel to the Jeff Pape farm to give producers a chance to illustrate their need for high-speed internet access even in the most remote corners of their fields.
They discussed software, data and broadband with a group of eastern Iowa farmers. For these producers, and many like them, the tablet has become every bit a part of their daily operations as the planters they tow behind their tractors.
Pape and an employee guided Finkenauer and Rosenworcel up into tractors connected to a planter and a sprayer to show how farmers can use software to more efficiently work.
“With this, we don’t have to wait for a call,” Pape said. “We can see when he leaves the field and come in right behind him with the sprayer.”
Craig Martins, operations manager for Three Rivers FS, of Dyersville, said that not only can his crew tell when one employee is finished planting, but technology also allows for smarter planning.
“It tells us how many growing degree days there will be, nutrient deficiencies — anything we need to formulate a plan to deal with,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to kill a weed that’s inches tall than 2 feet tall. It tells us what we’re looking at, allows us to use less product.”
Finkenauer pointed out that this feature in particular isn’t just good for farmers’ crop yields and margins, but also the environment.
“Knowing how much fertilizer you’re putting on, knowing where you should be planting or where the good ground is — this is the type of stuff that a lot of folks don’t understand we’re doing here in Iowa,” she said.
Martins said any farmers who don’t already use this technology will get it soon.
Farmer Joe Recker, 28, wearing a T-shirt that read “Agriculture Works Here,” had a pair of pliers in a leather sheath on one hip and an Apple iPad on the other. He showed Finkenauer and Rosenworcel several apps that he uses regularly to keep a handle on his family’s operation.
Joe’s father, Craig Recker, is the president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau. The elder Recker said technological advancement has become completely intertwined in the business and that Joe’s youthful familiarity with it is invaluable.
Martins said that as more young farmers move up into the industry, internet access is going to increase in importance.
“As the older generation gets closer to retirement, the next generation grew up with computers and crave that content,” he said.
Rosenworcel said the need isn’t lost on her, especially now having seen it firsthand.
“Too many rural areas across the country and in Iowa do not have the internet service they need,” she said. “It’s become clear that you need fast access to broadband to have a fair shot at 21st-century success. People think about that with traditional businesses, but they don’t think about in the field and in a tractor. And yet the things precision agriculture is bringing to farming are just incredible.”
Rosenworcel and Finkenauer said they both are working on ways to potentially get broadband access to farmers like those present, starting with knowing where access currently exists.
Finkenauer introduced the Broadband Accountability and Transparency Act in July.
“Right now, our maps overstate service in Iowa and elsewhere,” Rosenworcel said.
Rosenworcel said that and other efforts will help her agency know the lay of the land now.