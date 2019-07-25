DELHI, Iowa – A Delhi woman will be honored as an Iowan of the Day at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Carol Jebens has been part of organizing and volunteering for an annual Easter egg hunt, blood drives and Christmas-tree lighting, according to a press release from Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.
The release states that Jebens also cares for the local cemetery and numerous park and memorial projects. She is also raises funds for Camp Courageous, the local fire department and EMT, and the baseball and soccer leagues in her community. She is also an active volunteer with "Change a Child's Story" literacy project, which involves reading with children on Wednesday mornings and then in the evening at the public library.
Jebens will be recognized Friday, Aug. 9, with a 2 p.m. presentation on the Anne & Bill Riley stage. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, she will receive a gift bag, Grandstand tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, a cash prize, Iowa State Fair admission tickets, and VIP parking.
Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day program allows the Blue Ribbon Foundation to Iowans across the state who have made a difference in the lives of others, according to the release.