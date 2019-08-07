A Dubuque-based community action agency has relinquished its sponsorship to administer a federally funded child development program in Dubuque, Jackson and Delaware counties.
Operation: New View Community Action Agency on Aug. 19 will transfer operation of the local Head Start program to Community Development Institute, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contractor that will run the program until a new sponsor can be found, according to a press release.
Head Start programs are designed to aid children from low-income families. Components focus on early learning, health and family well-being, according to the program's website.
"The relinquishment was the best decision for the children and families, even though it was a difficult one," said Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Operation: New View board of directors.
Officials from the organization have been working for months to right the organization's financial troubles. The community action agency has struggled with recurring deficits and financial reporting issues.
But the organization's history made officials at the federal Office of Head Start leery of continuing the partnership, said John Wilson, interim executive director of Operation: New View.
"In recognition that we wanted the parents and children to have a good, seamless transition, and we wanted to give the community the opportunity to design the program, the board decided to relinquish the (Head Start) program," Wilson said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had granted Operation: New View about $2.2 million annually to operate 13 Head Start sites in Dubuque, Epworth, Dyersville, Maquoketa and Manchester.
However, the grant required a 20% local match, and the local program had operated at a deficit for several years.
Drahozal said that Operation: New View officials had been working for about 1½ years to correct that issue, but the reporting period that federal officials were examining did not include those efforts.
Federal officials asked the agency to consider relinquishing the program or to enter the legal process of termination. Operation: New View could have chosen to appeal in the termination process, but that could have depleted funds and possibly interrupted Head Start services.
"It may have actually eventually resulted in delay of the Head Start school year beginning, and we definitely did not want to see any interruption in that," Drahozal said.
The decision to relinquish sponsorship occurred in July. However, Operation: New View officials could not announce the decision until last week when final agreements were in place.
Community Development Institute staff largely will use established Head Start centers when they take over the program, Wilson said. CDI also has offered local Head Start staffers the opportunity to continue working under new management.
Wilson said Operation: New View will continue to offer its other programming. However, the loss of Head Start sponsorship does come as a blow.
"This is just a terribly disheartening situation, considering all the work that was done and the optimism that was starting to grow," Wilson said.