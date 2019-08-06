Police said they arrested a Dubuque woman Sunday after finding her 4-year-old daughter walking outside alone about one mile from her residence — the third such incident in the past month.
April D. Khuram, 40, of 1265 Bluff St., No. 3, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a felony charge of abandonment or neglect of a dependent person.
Court documents state that a passerby called police after seeing the girl walking alone at about 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hill and West Fifth St.
Police reported that this was the third such incident in the past month. On both previous occasions, the Iowa Department of Human Services was notified and the girl was placed back into Khuram’s custody.
Documents state that Khuram called police to report her child was missing while officers were interviewing the passerby. Khuram reported that she fell asleep at about 11 a.m. and the girl “must have walked away at that point.”
When questioned by an officer at her residence, Khuram told police they could “keep her daughter, that she was not going to care for her anymore.”
The girl has been placed in foster care.