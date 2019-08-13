Wednesday is the final day to donate to an effort to build a 20-foot tall toilet paper pyramid.
Donations of toilet paper will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Honkamp Hall, formerly St. Mary's Catholic Church, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., according to a press release.
Donations will be distributed to Opening Doors, the Dubuque Rescue Mission, the Dubuque Dream Center and the Dubuque Food Pantry.
The donation drive is a project of the Dubuque Hotel and Motel General Managers Association.