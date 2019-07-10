City of Dubuque officials have named a new arts and cultural affairs coordinator.
Jeni Petersen-Brant will take over the position effective July 15, according to a press release. She will replace former coordinator Debra Alleyne, who left the city in January, and will be paid an annual salary of $56,492.80
She will provide support for the city’s arts and cultural affairs activities, including coordination of the Arts and Culture Master Plan. She also will work with the city’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission.
Petersen-Brant is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She previously served in marketing and leadership roles at various arts-centric organizations in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
Petersen-Brant will be part of the city’s economic development office.