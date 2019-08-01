The number of fireworks-related complaints continues to rise in Dubuque in the years following a decision to legalize the use and sales of the pyrotechnics statewide.
Dubuque police reported receiving 227 complaints involving fireworks during the first seven days of July. There have been 337 reports so far for 2019.
Fireworks-related complaints have been on the rise since the law changed in 2017. While municipalities were not allowed to regulate the sale of fireworks, they were allowed to prohibit their use.
Accordingly, Dubuque officials opted to maintain a ban on most fireworks within city limits.
Police Lt. Joe Messerich said the city averaged about 181 fireworks complaints per year from 2012 to 2016.
In 2017, the police department received 193 complaints in the first four days of July. In 2018, the city received 189 complaints in the first seven days of July.
“It’s a big deal,” Messerich said. “Getting woken up in the middle of the night is a big deal. The problem is, emergency calls will always take precedence.”
Messerich said there are many challenges that come with investigating fireworks complaints. Not only is it hard to find who set them off, but the presence of a police vehicle usually is enough to get people to hold off.
“They aren’t going to light them off by the time the squad car gets there,” Messerich said. “It can be hard to track them down.”
Every year, the Dubuque Police Department issues public announcements and media releases reminding residents that lighting fireworks still is prohibited, but Messerich said the reminders appear to fall on deaf ears.
“It’s more a disregard for the law,” Messerich said. “Most understand that it’s illegal.”
Despite the explosion of complaints, the number of fireworks-related injuries appears to have been relatively low this year.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital officials reported responding to one firework-related “instance” in the hospital’s emergency department.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department did not receive any complaints or respond to any injuries this July. Fireworks are legal in unincorporated parts of the county.
“We’ve been pretty good in not seeing many injuries in the past,” Kennedy said. “Ever since they made it legal, our complaints have gone down significantly.”