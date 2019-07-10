EPWORTH, Iowa – The 71st Annual Epworth Fire Department Picnic and Silent Auction will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Epworth Fire Staiton, 191 Jacoby Drive.
Music will be performed by Mark Zalaznik beginning at 7 p.m., according to the fire department. The event also features food and refreshment stands, kids' activities, games and prize drawings.
All proceeds help purchase fire department equipment and training.
A shuttle service is available for guests in the immediate Epworth area. Call 563-876-3321 for more information.