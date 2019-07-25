PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A request to amend two 2014 development agreements and waive a penalty fee to facilitate construction on vacant property has the Platteville Common Council navigating uncharted waters.
During a meeting this week, Joe Carroll, the city’s community development director, recommended approving the requests, which involve properties on West Cedar Street and Southwest Road.
“They’ve been sitting there vacant,” Carroll said. “Our priority is to get them in the hands of somebody else who’s going to redevelop as the council originally intended.”
However, after extensive discussion, council members ultimately voted to table the decision.
The city acquired the properties in a 2013 sheriff’s sale. Nonprofit River to Valley Initiatives purchased the properties in question and others.
Per the sale agreement, if construction on the sites was unfinished as of Jan. 1, 2017, RVI agreed to pay the resulting property tax loss as a “penalty fee.” The fee totals more than $21,000 for the two empty lots.
RVI leaders blamed a former nonprofit officer for mismanaging the project. They no longer have time or resources to finish the projects, President Julia Henley said.
“We just need to move on and get somebody that can,” she said.
Forward Community Investments, the primary lender on the properties, has begun a “friendly foreclosure” on the Cedar Street property, said Salli Martyniak, the lender’s president.
Droessler Properties, LLC, has offered to buy both properties for amounts below their appraised value. But Carroll said liens against both properties, including the penalty fees, exceed the negotiated sale price.
Martyniak requested a waiver for the $6,124 fee on the Cedar Street Property to minimize losses.
Council Member Isaac Shanley said if the city waived the fee, the lender might request waived penalty fees for the Southwest Road lots, too. He also worried about setting a precedent for future failed agreements.
“I think this is money that is owed to the city one way or another,” he said.
But Council Member Barbara Stockhausen said the city’s loss would only increase if the land continued to sit vacant.
Council President Barbara Daus said she is not worried about the penalty fee money, which has not been accounted for in the city budget. But she does have concerns about Droessler Properties’ intentions.
The requested amendment to the development agreement would allow Droessler to stray from original plans in terms of architecture and occupancy. The value of their proposed construction is $115,000, below what RVI intended and with less-specific guidelines.
“It makes me believe that the product won’t be what we had expected it to be,” Daus said.
Droessler Properties has successfully developed similar properties purchased from the city. Company officials declined to provide comment for this story.
Common Council members will again consider the request during an upcoming meeting.
“We’re trying to come to some sort of collaborative solution for the benefit of the community,” RVI’s Henley said.