Dubuque police said an intoxicated Chicago man crashed his vehicle Wednesday night while his two young children were inside.
Oscar Walker, 51, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday at 2715 Windsor Ave. on a charge of operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
Police responded to 2715 Windsor Avenue at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a crash, according to court documents. The officer made contact with the driver, Walker, who had his children, ages 9 months and 6 years, in the vehicle.
Walker initially told the officer he’d had one drink prior to the crash, but later acknowledged drinking multiple shots an hour before driving. Police said an initial breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.156%, near twice the legal driving limit in Iowa.