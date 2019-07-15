A mark of summer officially returned to Dubuque on Sunday morning — sweet corn sales from Fincel’s Sweet Corn.
The beloved local offering went on sale for the first time this season at the Dubuque Plaza 20 parking lot, 2600 Dodge St., and Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial. The sweet corn now will be available daily. A wet and cool growing season delayed the start of sweet corn sales by about two weeks.
Members of the Fincel family grow about 75 acres of sweet corn in East Dubuque, Ill. They scatter their plantings throughout the summer to have fresh corn for sale through October. For more information, visit www.fincelssweetcorn.com.