More than 30 Dubuquers — the powerful and marginalized alike — gathered Saturday to discuss implicit bias, a topic that impacts them all.
Implicit bias refers to unconscious assumptions and preferences. Event leaders stressed that holding such biases does not make someone a bad person, but biases should be acknowledged to combat inequality.
“These are naturally uncomfortable issues to talk about,” said Collins Eboh, coordinator of Inclusive Dubuque and equity coordinator at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
He facilitated the From the Inside Out: Creating Change event, hosted by nonprofit Fountain of Youth. The organization works with underprivileged Dubuque residents at its Central Avenue space.
Caprice Jones, Fountain of Youth executive director, invited the attendees personally. Six such events will occur throughout the summer, with the intention to host a handful of officials each time.
“Any opportunity to engage the public on everyday issues that they’re facing is where I want to be,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, who attended Saturday.
The group watched six videos, most of them from the New York Times. Suggestions the videos made for correcting implicit bias included hanging out with diverse people, slowing down decision-making and acknowledging your own “racial anxiety” to reduce awkwardness.
Dubuque City Council Member Brett Shaw said he found the videos helpful. He said he sees bias, both implicit and explicit, too often in the city.
“There’s got to be a correction to that,” he said.
After attendees spent some time mingling, the group circled up for what Jones called “real talk.”
During the discussion, attendees shared their diverse personal experiences with bias.
Deandre Daniels, a participant in some Fountain of Youth programs, shared his experience as the only black person at his high school. He said he went in assuming classmates would discriminate against him.
Instead, he found that they were mostly just curious.
“I came to that school for a reason,” Daniels said. “To learn them, and for them to learn me.”
Carissa Daniel, a resident at a Dubuque correctional facility, said people often look at those who have been to prison as “the low of the low.” She said she thinks she does not look like the “stereotypical” incarcerated person and thought that could help her make change.
“I feel that having those positive biases is going to put me in a better position to have a voice for some of us,” she said.
Liang Chee Wee, president of Northeast Iowa Community College, said the conversation resonated with his immigrant experience.
Growing up in Singapore, tattoos were associated with gang activities. In the U.S., he has had to adjust his snap assumptions, he said.
Stephen Broxton, a local entrepreneur and Fountain of Youth participant, spoke about biases between officials and marginalized groups.
“If I was to walk in a room full of city officials, I would have felt out of place,” he said, citing his assumptions about their assumptions.
Perhaps the greatest theme to emerge from the conversation was the need for people with different experiences to get to know each other. Broxton spoke about the value of open conversation between diverse people.
“No matter where you’re from, you should feel comfortable walking up to a fellow human,” Broxton said.
Jones said the event was a good example of what can happen when people of different backgrounds come together.
“I think it was a great start,” he said.