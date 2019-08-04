ORAN, Iowa — A second person has died following a crash Wednesday that killed an Edgewood man.
Melody A. Hewitt, 19, of Oelwein, died as a result of her injuries, according to the Oelwein Community School District. Hewitt was a 2019 graduate from the district and a current employee.
The Iowa State Patrol previously reported that Charles E. Meyers, 66, of Edgewood, died in the crash.
According to law enforcement, Hewitt was approaching the intersection of W Avenue and Iowa 3 east of Oran at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to yield when entering the highway. Hewitt’s vehicle was struck by a SilverEdge Cooperative truck driven by Meyers.
Meyers was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hewitt initially was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.