HOLY CROSS, Iowa – Authorities have released information on an injury crash last week between a motorcycle and pickup truck on U.S. 52 east of Holy Cross.
Adam P. Gansemer, 21, of Holy Cross, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the recently released Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report.
The crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. July 11 on U.S. 52 near Pfeiler Road. Authorities said a southbound truck driven by Duane J. Kluesner, 68, of Holy Cross, had passed some road construction and was attempting to merge back into the southbound lane when the truck collided with a motorcycle driven by Gansemer.
The report states that no citations were issued.