LANCASTER, Wis. — MidWestOne Bank Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the City of Lancaster.
In August, work is scheduled to begin on a new $3.2 million project to build a new pool where the current one sits. The work is expected to conclude before the start of the 2020 swimming season.
While city funds were used to cover the cost of the new pool vessel, a fundraising campaign was launched to finance pool equipment such as slides, competition equipment and shade features.
The MidWestOne donation went toward that effort.