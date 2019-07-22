Police said a man stole more than $7,000 and fireworks from a stand in Dubuque last month, then tried to sell the wares at a local park.
Joshua W. Jentz, 28, no permanent address, was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Jentz stole fireworks, hand baskets and a cash register containing $7,315 from a tent operated by Cornellier Fireworks of Iowa at 2600 Dodge St. between 2 and 4:15 a.m. June 19. The 56 containers of fireworks taken were valued at more than $27,000.
Police reported that traffic camera footage showed Jentz's vehicle near the tent at the time of the burglary.
Authorities investigating a burglary in Dodgeville, Wis., searched Jentz’s vehicle on July 2 and discovered a handbasket identical to one of the stolen baskets from the fireworks tent, as well as a cooler that was stolen from Swiss Valley Park outside of Dubuque on June 21, according to documents.
A witness later identified Jentz as a subject who attempted to sell him fireworks at Swiss Valley Park. Several other people reported similar encounters in the park.