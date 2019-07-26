Barb O’Brien honors her late brother with ice cream each year at the Dubuque County Fair.
Karle Steffen worked as a dairy herd supervisor before his death in 2007. After he passed away, O’Brien’s parents made a donation in his name to the Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association, which runs a food booth at the annual fair.
“We come every year to get ice cream in his name,” O’Brien said. “It’s a cool thing to do.”
Food is an integral part of the Dubuque County Fair, and many fairgoers come to the fairgrounds with their favorites in mind.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with several visitors to the fair on Thursday to ask them about their most-loved fair foods. Here are some of their responses:
- “It’s always the lemonade. I was in 4-H as a child, and we
- always had dairy cattle here that we showed. And the lemonade stand was always our go-to.” — Jenny Rang, 34, Dubuque
- “Cheese fries — I just don’t ever eat them anywhere else.” — Morgan Ryan, 30, Bernard, Iowa
- “The lemonade stand and the dairy association’s ice cream. My husband’s family are dairy farmers, and the lemonade stand is a place his family always stopped.” — Kelly Duschner, 32, Dubuque
- “I like the lemonade. I like the color.” — Kylie Duschner, 3, Dubuque
- “Fries and maybe (turkey legs). They just cook (the turkey) and they just hand it to you right away so it’s fresh. (The fries), they put, I don’t know, probably a secret
- ingredient on it because it’s really good.” — Ruby Hallberg, 9, McGregor, Iowa
- “Funnel cake and corn dogs. Funnel cake, I really like the flavor and the powdered sugar ... and I like sweets. I like corn dogs because the breading on it just gives more flavor to it.” — Lucy Kessler, 9, Monona, Iowa
- “I had the walking taco, which was pretty good, but now I see this sign for breaded pork tenderloin, so I’ve got to try that.” — Stephanie Patterson, 56, Augusta, Ga.
- “I like the chicken strips at the 4-H booth because they taste good.” — Adam Hunt, 6, Cascade, Iowa
- “I like the pork tenderloin the best. It’s just a good flavor. ... I just like any kind of pork really well because I used to raise pigs myself.” — Ralph Hunt, 79, Cascade
“Personally, I always make sure to head to the lemonade stand. But this year, I decided to go all in and try the ‘Pig Pen’ from Rockin’ 5K BBQ. It’s a bread bowl full of macaroni and cheese, beans, pulled pork and coleslaw. It was great, but I think it’s going to take me a while to eat the whole thing.” — Allie Hinga, TH reporter, Dubuque (Because when you send a reporter to write about food at the fair, she has to at least try something)