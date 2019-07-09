A University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor is the recipient of a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.
It’s the largest award ever received in the School of Agriculture’s more than 100-year history.
The dollars, awarded to Dr. Muthu Venkateshwaran through the NSF-CAREER Program, will fund five years of research on the subject of plant-microbe symbioses.
Venkateshwaran is the first recipient from UW-Platteville. Grant dollars also will support outreach efforts, including an annual research and curriculum development workshop for area high school teachers and biotechnology boot camp for high school students.