A University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor is the recipient of a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

It’s the largest award ever received in the School of Agriculture’s more than 100-year history.

The dollars, awarded to Dr. Muthu Venkateshwaran through the NSF-CAREER Program, will fund five years of research on the subject of plant-microbe symbioses.

Venkateshwaran is the first recipient from UW-Platteville. Grant dollars also will support outreach efforts, including an annual research and curriculum development workshop for area high school teachers and biotechnology boot camp for high school students.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags