SHULLSBURG, Wis. — An anonymous contributor has decided to sweeten the deal for people interested in constructing a single-family home in the City of Shullsburg’s new residential development.
The first two people who purchase lots in the Parkview Subdivision before Nov. 1 will receive a nontaxable $10,000 payment once the home is complete and an occupancy permit has been granted, according to Mayor Duane Wedige.He declined to disclose the name of the benefactor.
The city is selling 24 lots for $1 — five available for duplexes and 19 for single-family homes. The parcels are located along Lafayette County O at an average size of one-third of an acre.
Lot purchasers have one year to build their homes following the closing date.
For more information, call Wedige at 608-482-5686 or the city clerk at 608-965-4424, ext. 3.