A listening session held Saturday at Grand River Center allowed community members and water management agencies to share river-related questions, concerns and insights with the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Upper Mississippi River Basin Association hosted the event, which was designed to connect residents with corps officials from the federal agency’s Rock Island (Ill.) District.
“I think some of the folks we heard from today maybe had questions about how Dubuque fits into the system,” said Kirsten Wallace, executive director of the association.
She said constituents of the five states the Minnesota-based organization represents have been sharing concerns about the economic and ecological impacts of river conditions in recent years. Those concerns range from prolonged flooding to drought.
“This local piece is going to be a big part of a federal (and) state effort to create a long-term, comprehensive, integrated plan to address flooding, sediment and drought that will hopefully allow communities like Dubuque to be resilient,” Wallace said.
About 20 people attended during the first half of the day, breaking into sessions on a variety of topics. At one focused on flood mitigation, attendees discussed the risks of living along a river and how those challenges could be mitigated.
“In some respects, it’s almost good the (temporary floodwall barriers in Davenport, Iowa) failed (during a flood event this year) to cause this conversation to happen,” said Ray Wolf, a National Weather Service science and operations officer. “Just because you have a levee doesn’t mean you’re fat and happy.”
He said those who are out of the floodplain may not have the same security in 20 years due to increasing risks. And communicating risk of high-impact events is challenging.
There is a general lack of education about environmental risks, especially among populations Wolf said may be “disconnected from the mainstream,” like the elderly and socioeconomically disadvantaged.
Those same populations also tend to be the most vulnerable to natural hazards, he said. Cities historically have been built along rivers, putting the oldest structures — which often become affordable housing — in harm’s way.
“Where do those people go and how do you help them?” Wolf asked.
John Klostermann, Dubuque’s public works director, worried that flood insurance costs, set to rise in flood-prone areas under a new federal plan, could cause further difficulties for Dubuquers looking to protect themselves.
“In our case, people really can’t afford that type of increase,” he said. “It’s going to be a barrier to home ownership.”
Olivia Dorothy, director of the Upper Mississippi River program for nonprofit American Rivers, pointed to vulnerabilities outside of the city limits. She said most attention has been focused on urban areas, where FEMA is able to buy out flood-prone properties.
“There’s no sister program for that in rural areas,” she said.
Farm conservation easements are difficult to acquire within a floodplain, she said, because flooding makes the required restoration efforts unfeasible. She said she felt rural areas were disadvantaged for receiving federal disaster aid as well, due to relatively scarce damageable infrastructure.
Dorothy said farmers need more options for making flood-prone land profitable, as well as for land retirement.
Perhaps the greatest theme to emerge from the conversation was the need for various communities and agencies to cooperate and share resources, Dorothy said. Participants generally agreed the Mississippi River watershed is a complex system that must be looked at holistically.
While Jason Smith, a program manager with the Rock Island District, shared insight and expertise throughout the sessions, he mostly was there to listen.
“I appreciated hearing peoples’ input on the things that they value,” he said.