SAVANNA, Ill. — Construction work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 5, on a bridge carrying Illinois 64/U.S. 52 across the Mississippi River from Savanna to Sabula, Iowa.
ERA Valdivia Contractors will be applying a protective polymer overlay on the deck of the structure, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The cost of the work is $503,834.
Officials expect the project to be completed by the end of August. The release states that the work will involve lane closures and that drivers should expect delays and be prepared to stop.