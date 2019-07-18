DES MOINES – A Dubuque priest has been appointed bishop-elect for the Diocese of Des Moines.
The Rev. William Joensen was appointed by Pope Francis, according to an announcement this morning from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Joensen, 59, was named to the position after the pope accepted the resignation of the Rev. Richard Pates, according to the release.
Pates had served in the role since 2008. He turned 75 in February 2018 and, in accordance with Canon Law, sent a letter to the pope announcing his resignation.
"That started a selection process that ended with today's appointment," according to Diocese of Des Moines.
Joensen was born in Waterloo and grew up in Ames. He was ordained as a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque on June 24, 1989.
His past assignments include serving as associate pastor of Sacred Heart Parish from 1989 to 1992, as associate pastor of Church of the Resurrection from 1992 to 1995 and as chaplain of Clarke University from 2003 to 2010.
Joensen currently is serving as dean of spiritual life at Loras College and spiritual director of St. Pius X Seminary in Dubuque.
Joensen's ordination as bishop and installation in the Diocese of Des Moines is scheduled for Sept. 27.
The Diocese of Des Moines covers 12,446 square miles. The area has a total population of 837,773, of which 103,430, or 12.3%, are Catholic, according to the release.
“We are sad to lose Father Bill as a member of our presbyterate," said Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels in a press release. "He will be missed. Hopefully, the faithful of the Diocese of Des Moines will very soon come to appreciate the gift God is giving them in their new bishop.”