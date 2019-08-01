Korrin and Sean Schriver have a new side hustle.
The Dubuque couple are pursuing an interest in horticulture and sustainability by growing food for the community on their own land. The venture is called ReEvolution Farmstead.
“We wanted to find careers that gave back, that were more than just a 9-to-5 job,” Korrin said.
The two are cultivating a 60-by-75-foot vegetable bed at the property, located off Davenport Road on the hill behind Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Next growing season, they hope to use half of the entire 4.7-acre property to provide gardening space to families and other commercial operations, offering both large and small plots for rent.
“The long-term vision is really working with the community,” Korrin said. “We don’t want to farm the whole thing.”
Next year, they hope to house beehives from a local beekeeper as well.
For now, a local softball league is using the other half of the field. Eventually, the Schrivers will establish greenhouses there to be used for soil-less growing via hydroponics and aquaponics systems.
The Schrivers already have been establishing similar systems at Convivium Urban Farmstead, a Dubuque nonprofit. Korrin said it will likely be at least five years until the greenhouse operations at ReEvolution are ready.
Dubuque County property records indicate that Holy Spirit Parish sold the field, at one point known as Weirich Field, to the Schrivers for $40,000.
Mary Lou Baal, parish director of development, said she originally thought the land might be used for housing development. But the geology — half of it is over solid rock and the other half spans a former landfill — made that too difficult.
She said the Shrivers’ plan for the space is both feasible and appealing.
“We thought that fit the space and the neighborhood very well,” Baal said.
For now, Korrin will continue to teach A.P. biology and environmental science at Wahlert Catholic High School and Sean will remain a public-school custodian. Eventually, they would like to make the farmstead their full-time family business, Korrin said.
She intends to bring her passion for education to the farmstead as well, offering classes and potentially providing hands-on experience for parish students.
The Schrivers likely will sell some produce to Convivium for use in restaurant dishes and classes, and will consider setting up a farm stand there, Korrin said. They might also set up a mini market for the softball families.
Korrin said she hopes the farmstead can be for others the “incubator” Convivium has been for her and Sean. The farmstead rentals could be a good space for beginners to give farming a try.
Leslie Shalabi, Convivium’s co-founder, is pleased that the Schrivers were inspired by the nonprofit’s mission.
“To have someone invest their own money to do something similar, or at least aligned to what we do, I think is really exciting,” Shalabi said.