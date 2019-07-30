Operation: New View Community Action Agency will be offering school supplies to Jackson County families in need next week.
The supplies will be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 904 E. Quarry St. in Maquoketa.
The distribution is sponsored by Dollar Tree, Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 3866, United Church of Christ, Sacred Heart, Community Partnership for Protecting Children and Optimists of Maquoketa, and it is supported by cash donations, according to an online announcement.