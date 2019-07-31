Sparked by a popular free-admission promotion and a packed country music concert, the 2019 Dubuque County Fair recorded its highest attendance in 11 years.
The six-day event that wrapped up Sunday boasted an overall attendance of 71,015, according to General Manager Kevin Kotz. That marks a 4% increase over last year’s attendance and continues a positive trend for the annual summer gathering.
In 2018, the fair’s turnout of 68,267 marked a 17 % jump over the previous year. The past two years have drawn the largest fair attendance since 2008, when about 72,000 came through the gates.
A key driver this year was that free admission was offered on July 23. More than 16,100 people turned out for the fair’s opening day — the highest single-day total of the week.
Kotz indicated that there is a strong likelihood that a free-admission day will be part of the mix next year.
“I think that opening day built interest in the fair,” he said. “Excitement breeds excitement, and (the free day) got people to take a look at what we were offering the rest of the week.”
He noted that the free day also provided increased exposure for 4-H participants who wanted to show off their projects and animals to friends, family and other fair attendees.
COUNTRY PROVES POPULAR
Friday night’s concert also drove attendance.
Nearly 14,700 people came to the fair on Friday, including 5,316 who watched the performance by country superstar Chris Young.
“That concert was full of energy, and everyone was having a good time,” said Ann Schuster, the fair board’s vice president. “With Chris Young, it was hit after hit, and everyone knew the songs.”
She noted that Young’s well-attended concert reinforced the popularity of country music in the region, a realization that fair officials will keep in mind while considering next year’s entertainment.
The Saturday concert didn’t fare nearly as well. About 1,300 people attended that show that featured Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung.
Schuster emphasized that those who attended enjoyed the music, but she said it is likely that fair officials will book something other than classic rock in 2020.
Kotz said a pair of new, animal-themed events also proved to be a hit on the fairgrounds. Aussie Kingdom introduced patrons to kangaroos, lizards, snakes, wallabies and other animals from the Australian Outback, while a first-time petting zoo attraction was a hit among younger patrons.
One thing that will be hard to improve on next year is the weather.
The average daytime temperature during last week’s fair run was 83 degrees, with virtually no precipitation.
“Somebody upstairs really liked me,” said Kotz with a laugh. “We got maybe 10 minutes of rain on Tuesday night during the (free) concert. Otherwise, the weather was just great.”
This was the second straight year with nearly ideal weather. At the 2018 fair, daytime high temperature averaged 78 degrees and only 0.01 inches of rain fell.
CHIPPING IN
More than 800 volunteers helped make the Dubuque County Fair a reality this year, according to Assistant Fair Manager Dee Gaul.
Their duties included serving on the fair board, selling tickets, running beer stands and overseeing bingo and other competitions. Gaul noted that interest was so high that fair officials had to turn some volunteers away.
“The people who volunteer do it because they believe in the fair and they want to keep it going for a long time,” Gaul said. “We have some people who even take a week off of work so they can volunteer here.”
Efforts to plan next year’s fair already are underway, Kotz said.
Within the fair office, evidence of those discussions already is apparent: Large pieces of paper with themes including “Grounds,” “Entertainment,” “Concessions” and “Competitions” have been placed upon the walls, with notes and ideas jotted beneath.
Early ideas for next year’s fair include more competitions, including a tug-of-war battle, as well as cost-cutting promotions such as a $2 before 2 p.m. admission price on one or more days during the middle of the week.
Kotz said a meeting will be held next week with board members, volunteers and others who want to give feedback on this year’s events and begin planning for 2020.
He is confident that the fair will remain a summer staple for years to come.
“Once you come here, you get hooked,” he said. “To me, it is the six best days of the summer.”