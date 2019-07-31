The attendance total by day for last week's Dubuque County Fair

Jackson County Fair turnout

Attendance at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa, topped 50,000 people last week.

The total represented a 6.5% increase over the attendance during last year's fair. This year's event wrapped up on Sunday.

That also was the most-heavily-attended day, with more than 13,000 people passing through the gates. That figure was driven in large part by the wildly popular Night of Destruction.

Saturday had the second-highest attendance, spurred largely by a concert from country superstar Kip Moore.

The daily attendance figures from last week's event were:

Tuesday: 7,062

Wednesday: 5,645

Thursday: 6,222

Friday: 6,109

Saturday: 12,281

Sunday: 13,034