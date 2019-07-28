Two Dubuque Community Schools officials recently were recognized by a state association for helping create a positive work environment.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans and Phil Kramer, the district’s human resources director, received the 2019 Iowa State Education Association TEAM Award during a banquet in West Des Moines, according to a press release.
The TEAM Award stands for Together, Educators and Administrators Make it Happen, according to the release. Winners work to create “collaborative, collegial working environments for staff in school buildings or districts.”
Rheingans and Kramer were nominated by the Dubuque Education Association’s executive board.