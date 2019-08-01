JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities say a Dubuque woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Grant County.
Yanette V. Ramos, 24, was treated for her injuries at the scene by Dickeyville EMS but refused transport, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Ramos was traveling north in the left lane on U.S. 151 at mile marker 2 in Jamestown Township at 5:47 p.m., when a vehicle in the right lane began to change lanes. Ramos swerved onto the left shoulder to avoid a crash, overcorrected and crashed into the guardrail under the Badger Road overpass.