Workers at a Dubuque hotel voted this month to unionize, joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704.
Employees of Hilton Garden Inn, part of Q Casino Resort and Hotel, 1801 Greyhound Park Drive, voted recently to join the union. Local 704 organizer Peter Hird said new members include staff from every department beneath management, including front desk, maintenance, kitchen and housekeeping.
New member and lead steward Tiffany Trowbridge said 28 employees at the Hilton are now members of the union. She said the group reached out to the local 704 in February in an effort to support quality working conditions for employees. They started negotiations in March and ended in late June.
Hird said management at the Hilton Garden Inn remained neutral during the organization drive and ran no anti-organizing campaign.