Justin and Casey Smith already had experienced firsthand what they watched on television Thursday night.
But that didn’t stop them from being on the edge of their seats.
Justin and Casey competed on the new Fox game show “Spin the Wheel” in August. The show revolves around a 40-foot wheel that contestants spin for a chance to win millions of dollars.
And for the ensuing year, the couple remained tight-lipped — even with family members — about how everything turned out.
But on Thursday, the whole nation was able to see the Smiths win $736,151.
“We didn’t remember half the stuff (that occurred on the show), so we were right there with everybody,” Casey said. “It was a really fun experience.”
Justin’s appearance on the game show can be traced to a bus ride home from Nashville, Tenn., about two years ago.
Justin is a coach for the University of Dubuque’s women’s basketball team. On the way back from a tournament, the driver of the bus passed out while the vehicle was heading down a highway. Justin jumped into action, grabbing the wheel and hitting the brakes.
The act of bravery garnered numerous commendations, which eventually led him to being invited onto “Spin the Wheel,” after being nominated by a friend.
The rules of the show allow contestants to spin the giant wheel 16 times. Each spin could result in the ball racking up potential winnings or landing on the dreaded “back to zero” slot, which eliminates any money earned.
Justin’s game saw a series of highs and lows over his initial 12 spins. At one point, he had garnered nearly $240,000, only to lose it all soon after.
Going into his 13th spin, Justin had only $1,000, and his excitement couldn’t be contained.
“The competitor and coach in me came out,” Justin said. “It didn’t take long for me to forget about the lights and cameras. I really wanted to win.”
But the final four spins added a twist to the game.
If the ball landed on any of the increasing number of “back to zero” slots, the game ended and the Smiths went home empty-handed.
Also, before each spin, the show’s officials made the Smiths a monetary offer that Casey, who coaches basketball at Hempstead High School, had to decide in secret whether to accept.
Because the decision on each offer was made in secret, Justin would continue to spin until his balance was zeroed out or until he finished his 16th round with money still in his name.
Despite having just $1,000 going into the 13th spin, game officials offered the couple about $39,000. The camera panned to Casey, but it did not show if she accepted the offer.
Justin’s 13th spin landed on $1 million, prompting Justin to fall to his knees in celebration.
Then came a larger offer — about $112,000 that the couple could walk away with if Casey chose to accept it. Again, because that decision was made in secret, Justin continued and added $50,000 to his total with the next spin.
With $1,051,000 on hand, the next offer climbed — this time to $168,445.
Justin urged his wife to take the offer, but her decision was kept secret, and he spun again.
Jackpot! The ball landed on a $2 million space, prompting a roar from the crowd and another celebration from Justin and his family. He now had $3,051,000 with just one spin left, with which he could potentially add to his impressive total — or possibly lose it all.
The final offer from game officials rocketed up to $736,151.
The cameras focused on Justin and on Casey as she weighed in secret on whether to accept an offer of nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.
And then Justin spun the wheel for the last time. His hot streak continued as he landed on $1 million again, raising his total to $4,051,000.
Still, only Casey knew at that point how much money the couple actually would walk away with.
The show’s host told Justin that Casey did not accept the first offer. Or the second one.
Then, she was brought on stage to talk through what it was like to be in the position of making the decision on the offers.
She acknowledged that Justin asked her to take the offer of $168,445 — but she didn’t.
Instead, she rode out one more spin before accepting the show’s final offer.
“Lucky enough for me, my wife is pretty cold-blooded and was able to hold off on some of those smaller offers,” Justin said Friday. “I would have taken one of those earlier offers.”
On Thursday, Justin and Casey watched that hectic night unfold again on television. Justin said he received numerous messages of encouragement from people during the airing of the episode.
“I remember seeing I had 70 new text messages,” Justin said. “It felt really great to have all those people supporting us.”
Shortly after the show was filmed, the couple struck another kind of jackpot. Casey was pregnant with their first son.
Casey said they plan to use the money wisely, putting most of it toward the family’s future.
In just a few years, Justin had saved the lives of his basketball team, won more than $700,000 on a game show with his wife and became a father.
It is hard for the couple to think of where they go from here. But for now, the two just will focus on raising a family and coaching basketball.
“We try to stay humble,” Casey said. “We’re going to go back to a normal life. We were excited to be given the opportunity.”