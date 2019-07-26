Police said a man was injured when his vehicle struck a dump truck making an improper U-turn Wednesday night on Dodge Street.
Robert T. Lafferty, 24, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Dodge Street. Police said Jeffery W. Schemmel, 60, of Dubuque, was driving a dump truck carrying asphalt east into a work zone in the northern lane when the truck crossed into the southern lane and then turned toward the median while attempting to make a U-turn. Lafferty’s vehicle was traveling east in the southern lane and struck the truck as it made the turn.
Schemmel was cited with turning from an improper lane. Lafferty was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license.