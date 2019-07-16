MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Officials recently confirmed that Assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance continues to serve as a prosecutor in drunken-driving cases despite being involved in an alcohol-related incident three months ago.
Lassance is not prosecuting a full caseload but is “handling magistrate court” and other duties on a part-time basis on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to County Attorney Sara Davenport. She confirmed that Lassance continues to handle the types of cases she did prior to her encounter with authorities.
The incident involving alcohol occurred near Welton in Clinton County early on April 6. Deputies from both the Jackson County and Clinton County sheriff’s departments, as well as police officers from Maquoketa and Bellevue, responded to a 911 call from Lassance’s boyfriend, Nick Shannon, who reported he and Lassance had been in a moving vehicle, that they had been drinking and that she had assaulted him.
Authorities found Lassance in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of U.S. 61 with beer cans scattered about.
Authorities did not subject Lassance to a sobriety test at the scene even though a Clinton County deputy wrote in his report that she was slurring her words and that her eyes were “bloodshot” and “watery.” The same deputy transported Lassance to her office at the Jackson County Courthouse, where she spent the rest of the night.
She later pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Clinton County to having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
In May, Davenport said Lassance would face disciplinary action and have conditions placed on her employment because of the April 6 incident, but she would not say what those actions or conditions would be.
Lassance returned to her job as assistant county attorney on a part-time basis on June 18 after about two months on medical leave. Lassance was badly injured in an April 12 crash in Clinton County in which the other driver crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on. The other driver, Andrew M. Drury, 39, of Clinton, allegedly was texting and operating while intoxicated at the time of the crash.
On June 25, the Iowa Office of Ombudsman confirmed it had launched an investigation into how the Jackson County and Clinton County sheriff’s departments conducted their investigation into the April 6 incident.
A spokesman declined to elaborate on the specifics of the investigation, but he said questions raised by Maquoketa Sentinel-Press news stories drew the agency’s attention and sparked the probe.
During the past 13 weeks, the newspaper filed multiple information requests under Iowa’s public records laws and detailed multiple inconsistent and contradictory statements by public officials who handled the case.