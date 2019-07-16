Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday night included:
Crown Holdings arrival
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, with Brett Shaw abstaining, to authorize filing an application on behalf of manufacturer Crown Holdings with the Iowa Economic Development Authority requesting about $490,000 in the form of a loan and tax credits.
Background: Crown Holdings intends to lease 111,000 square feet of space in a building at 7500 Chavenelle Road. The company anticipates creating 42 jobs in Dubuque.
The company would invest $4.9 million in its move to Dubuque, most of which would be spent on the transfer of existing equipment and the acquisition of new equipment.
The application to the IEDA requests $239,567 in tax credits and refunds and a forgivable loan of $250,000. The local match for the assistance would come from a $200,000 loan from East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Northeast Iowa Community College also would provide nearly $485,000 in job training funds and more than $77,000 in tax credits, according to city documents.
What’s next: If the state assistance is received, it is anticipated that the company would open its Dubuque location next spring.
Liberty Recovery Community purchase
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve $150,000 in grant funds to the Liberty Recovery Community project.
Background: The funding will be used to purchase the former bank building at 2216 White St. to be used as a recovery and training center for low- and moderate-income people struggling with substance use. Plans also call for a building at 2220 White St. with 24 one-bedroom rental units.
The project previously received $2.7 million from the Iowa Finance Authority and $150,000 from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. Organizers Manasseh House/Operation Empower have raised $120,000 from private donors.
What’s next: A $300,000 funding gap remains even with the grant from the city, but officials said the funding will allow the property to be purchased and work to begin. Construction and rehabilitation is expected to take nine months to one year.
Hike/bike trail design
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans for the first phase of the Chavenelle Road hiking/bike trail.
Background: In 2015, the U.S. Department of Transportation earmarked $906,000 for a trail project in Dubuque.
City staff identified Chavenelle Road from Northwest Arterial to Seippel Road for the project, which is expected to cost a total of $1.4 million.
The Dubuque Metropolitan Transportation Study board approved nearly $243,000 in 2016.
The city plans to complete the funding with a $175,000 state Resource Enhancement and Protection grant and $112,000 of tax-increment-financing funding.
The first phase of the project -- from Seippel to Radford roads -- is expected to cost $910,000.
What’s next: City officials aim to award a contract for the work on Aug. 5. The project then is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.