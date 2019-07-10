SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.

Life-Sized Games, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann. All ages.

Youth Whitewater Kayaking Clinic, 2 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. This all-levels clinic is designed to introduce young participants to whitewater kayaking.

Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Aimed at helping adults answer questions about their smartphone or tablet.

The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.

Thursday

Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Swiss Valley Park, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa, Walnut Pavilion. Pack a lunch, and join a naturalist for activities, playing games and exploration.

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.

The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11:30 a.m. Patriotic-themed potluck. Bring a small dish to pass. Sloppy Joes/potato salad provided. Entertainment will be euchre.

Moon Rover STEM Craft, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go. For those in kindergarten through third grade.

Constellation Celebration, 1:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Learn about common constellations. Then, kids will create glow-in-the-dark star magnets to make constellations.

Dyersville (Iowa) Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Commercial Club Park pavillion, 1100 16th Ave.

Robots, Circuits and Games, 2:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Stop by a

pop-up library at the Commercial Club Park for STEM-related activities.

Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Live music.

Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.

Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.

Strange New Planet, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. For those in second grade and older.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Galena (Ill.) Festival of the Performing Arts: “Marimba, Anyone?” with Keith Lienert, noon, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St. Lienert is the principal percussionist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.

Grizzly Goat, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.

Thursday

Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, Port of Dubuque.

Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.

Galena (Ill.) Festival of the Performing Arts: Classical Night, with the Black Oak Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St.

I’m With Her, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.

LITERARY ARTS

Today

Rooftop Poetry, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join noted American poet Diana Goetsch for a reading of her work.

LEARNING

Today

YogaFury! Let it out already! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join Kaity Kemp for the drop-in yoga, happy hour and a shot during break. Cost is $15.

Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. This group will aim to develop attendees’ speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.

Thursday

Build It Grow It — GrowthWheel and the 5 Disciplines of Marketing, 8:30 a.m., Stockton (Ill.) Township Library, 2140 W. Benton St.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.

Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.

Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.

Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.

Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.

Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.

Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.

Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.

Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.

Thursday

Dubuque Area Support Group, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, room 1B, 250 Mercy Drive.

Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.

Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.

FOOD & DRINK

Today

Community Meal, 11:30 a.m., Bell Tower Retirement Community, 430 Sidney St., East Dubuque, Ill.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Today

Crochet Basics, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For ages 16 and older.

Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.

Minecraft Mania, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Aimed at all levels. For ages 7 through high school.

Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,

67 Main St. Any team size welcome.

Thursday

Dungeons & Dragons Club, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.

Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.

Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.

St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.