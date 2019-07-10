SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Life-Sized Games, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann. All ages.
Youth Whitewater Kayaking Clinic, 2 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. This all-levels clinic is designed to introduce young participants to whitewater kayaking.
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Aimed at helping adults answer questions about their smartphone or tablet.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Thursday
Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Swiss Valley Park, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa, Walnut Pavilion. Pack a lunch, and join a naturalist for activities, playing games and exploration.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11:30 a.m. Patriotic-themed potluck. Bring a small dish to pass. Sloppy Joes/potato salad provided. Entertainment will be euchre.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go. For those in kindergarten through third grade.
Constellation Celebration, 1:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Learn about common constellations. Then, kids will create glow-in-the-dark star magnets to make constellations.
Dyersville (Iowa) Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Commercial Club Park pavillion, 1100 16th Ave.
Robots, Circuits and Games, 2:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Stop by a
pop-up library at the Commercial Club Park for STEM-related activities.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Live music.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Strange New Planet, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. For those in second grade and older.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Galena (Ill.) Festival of the Performing Arts: “Marimba, Anyone?” with Keith Lienert, noon, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St. Lienert is the principal percussionist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Grizzly Goat, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, Port of Dubuque.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Galena (Ill.) Festival of the Performing Arts: Classical Night, with the Black Oak Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St.
I’m With Her, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Rooftop Poetry, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join noted American poet Diana Goetsch for a reading of her work.
LEARNING
Today
YogaFury! Let it out already! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join Kaity Kemp for the drop-in yoga, happy hour and a shot during break. Cost is $15.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. This group will aim to develop attendees’ speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
Thursday
Build It Grow It — GrowthWheel and the 5 Disciplines of Marketing, 8:30 a.m., Stockton (Ill.) Township Library, 2140 W. Benton St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Dubuque Area Support Group, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, room 1B, 250 Mercy Drive.
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Community Meal, 11:30 a.m., Bell Tower Retirement Community, 430 Sidney St., East Dubuque, Ill.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Crochet Basics, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For ages 16 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Minecraft Mania, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Aimed at all levels. For ages 7 through high school.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Dungeons & Dragons Club, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.