DARLINGTON, Wis. — The 2018 audit for Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County at Darlington showed a significant growth in patient revenues and in expenses, leading to an overall operating loss for the year.
The audit report from Wipfli CPA and Consultants, of Madison, was shared with county supervisors during a recent meeting. It said the hospital had an overall operating loss of $89,000 last year.
Contributing to the loss was what Wipfli called a pension adjustment. Without that, the hospital would have had a net gain of $44,000 last year.
The audit showed net income at the hospital increased by $1.4 million in 2018 over 2017. That was spurred by an increase in patient volumes after the hospital purchased the Family Health Clinic in Darlington and its satellite clinics in Shullsburg and Argyle.
But expenses increased by $1.5 million year over year. Much of that increase was attributed to the new clinics, as well as the hospital adding neurology services, which required the purchase of new equipment.
The audit report also showed that Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County’s cash on hand for 2018 was the equivalent of 12 days of expenses, down from 16 days in 2017. The report shows the industry standard for cash on hand for hospitals in Wisconsin is 30 days.
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is the only county-owned and -operated hospital in the state. It services its own debt and receives no taxpayer subsidies from the county’s general fund.