MOUNT HOPE — A Grant County man recently was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for meth distribution and gun charges.
Dustin Caya, 35, of Mount Hope, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William Conley to six years, six months in federal prison. Caya pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to a press release, deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department found more than 350 grams of meth, along with scales, packing materials and large amounts of cash, in Caya’s home in June 2018.
Deputies said they also found several loaded guns throughout the house. Caya, a felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.