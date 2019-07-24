Award-winning country star coming to Dubuque this fall

A country star who won an Academy of Country Music Award for the top music video is coming to Dubuque.
Chris Janson will perform on Friday, Sept. 20, at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage.
Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist whose hits include "Buy Me a Boat," “Drunk Girl” and “Good Vibes.”
The Grand Ole Opry member is a three-time Country Music Association awards nominee.
Tickets are available at 10 a.m. today at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. General admission tickets start at $29, and Turpin Dodge VIP tickets start at $49.
Because the concert will be held outside, it is open to all ages.