Award-winning country star coming to Dubuque this fall

Award-winning country music star Chris Janson will appear on Sept. 20, at Q Casino and Hotel's Back Waters Stage in Dubuque.

A country star who won an Academy of Country Music Award for the top music video is coming to Dubuque.

Chris Janson will perform on Friday, Sept. 20, at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage.

Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist whose hits include "Buy Me a Boat," “Drunk Girl” and “Good Vibes.”

The Grand Ole Opry member is a three-time Country Music Association awards nominee.

Tickets are available at 10 a.m. today at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. General admission tickets start at $29, and Turpin Dodge VIP tickets start at $49. 

Because the concert will be held outside, it is open to all ages. 

