DELHI, Iowa — A work of art created by the late Maquoketa Valley Schools art instructor Mike Seibert was dedicated over the weekend in Delhi.
The dedication of “Jump In” in Delhi City Park was part of the Delhi Daze celebration. The steel archway features adults and children participating in water recreation. Those familiar with Delhi will notice local themes, such as the Maquoketa Valley School logo on one of the children’s T-shirts.
The piece is part of the Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative. The effort to expand local art experiences and opportunities in byway corridors created 16 public art installations across Iowa.
“We are excited to have all of these public art pieces installed across the state to not only feature the unique character of the communities they are in but also to draw visitors from across the country to travel Iowa’s Byways to experience art in our small, rural Iowa communities,” said project coordinator Mallory Hanson, of Iowa Resource Conservation and Development.